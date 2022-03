Williston police are investigating after a person was found with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday around noon.

The person was found in the 900 block of West Broadway, according to a press release. Leads have been developed and are being followed up on, but if you have any information about this incident, police are asking you to contact them at 701-577-1212.

The name of the victim and their condition won’t be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KX for updates.