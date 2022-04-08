Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after police responded to a barricade situation in Williston.

Around noon, Williston police responded to the 600 block of 1st Avenue East, according to a press release. By 3:30 p.m., a 29-year-old man was arrested on a federal probation warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon.

Police also arrested the man’s 27-year-old brother, who had a warrant in Mountrail County for theft of property.

KX News will release the men’s names once they are formally charged.