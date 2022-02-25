The Williston Police Department is warning people to watch out for a scam aimed at businesses.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, area businesses have been receiving phone calls where the caller claims to have an employee or several employees who are or were recently jailed. The caller asks for information on the employee from the business or, in some cases, asks for money for bail or some other purpose to have the employee released.

The police advise businesses to be extremely wary about providing personal information over the phone or sending money. Make a separate call to the local police to be sure.

This is a variation on the common “we’re coming to arrest you” scam, where a caller tells a person there’s an outstanding warrant for their arrest and a visit from local authorities is imminent if some kind of payment (usually through gift cards) isn’t made.