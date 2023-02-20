UPDATE: Williston Police now say operations have concluded. They have not released any information as to what the investigation was about. Any updates to this story will be provided online and on air.

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET)— The Williston Police Department and the Williams County SWAT team are working together on an active investigation.



According to Williston Police, it’s happening in 1800 block of 20th Avenue West. Williston Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. They say more information will be released as it becomes available.