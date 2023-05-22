WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — According to the Williston Police Department, scammers have been targeting Williston senior citizens over the last few days.

“Some,” the department notes on its Facebook page, “unfortunately resulting in losses of large amounts of money.”

To help raise awareness of the scams, the department is hosting a “Scam Awareness Presentation” program, in partnership with the Williston Parks and Recreation District.

The Scam Awareness Presentation is open to senior citizens age 60 years and older and will be held at the Williston ARC on June 7th, at 11:30 am.

“Please share with any of your senior citizen family members or friends! It is our hope to educate and prevent these incidents from happening in the future!” the department adds.