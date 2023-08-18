WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — An attempted traffic stop in Williston early Friday morning led to a vehicle pursuit and an exchange of gunfire with police before the suspect was apprehended in an apartment building.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to a joint media release from the Williston Police Department and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when Williston police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop around 12:22 a.m., Friday, in the 2600 block of University Avenue.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and police chased after the vehicle. At one point during the chase, Williston Police broke off the pursuit and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office took over following the vehicle. Spike strips were deployed and were successful in stopping the vehicle in the 2000 block of East Dakota Parkway.

According to the news release, the suspect then exited the vehicle and began firing rounds at law enforcement before and while entering a nearby apartment building. A SWAT team was called to the scene and the suspect was successfully detained without further incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

A heavy law enforcement presence remains near the 2000 block of East Dakota Parkway this morning as investigators work to process the scene. The investigation is being handled by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates as they become available.