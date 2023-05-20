Williston, N.D. (KXNET) — Firefighters are battling raging fires in Canada’s Alberta, as the region grapples with tough weather conditions that have complicated efforts to tackle blazes.

Nearly 3,000 firefighters, including personnel from all across Canada, U.S. agencies, and the Canadian army, were battling about 94 active wildfires, Friday.

Smoke from those fires has made its way to North Dakota.

Williston Firefighters go through wildland training for these types of situations and often help fight fires in different parts of the state and in neighboring areas.

“All of our folks do go through wildland training and are prepared to provide service for that. We do have some members that are part of our wildland team,” said Fire Chief of the Williston Fire Department Matt Clark. “Those folks do deploy, they have deployed out the last couple summers to different locations.”

They were deployed to Oregon last summer to help fight wildfires.

The Williston Fire Department is unique because they are the only department in the state that runs fire and ambulance, so its team is equipped with paramedic skills as well.

The Williston Fireland team has not yet been deployed to Canada but firefighters say, they could be deployed if fires continue to spread.