WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A Williston woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night.

Police officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue West. When they arrived, they discovered a female victim with multiple stab wounds. She was transported for medical care and is last reported to be in stable condition.

A 22-year-old male suspect was located on scene and is in custody. The Williston Police Department believes this event to be isolated and that there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is currently available.

