Wilton Public School District addresses suicide prevention measures

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and with mental health being a concern throughout the pandemic, we spoke with Wilton Public School District about what they’re offering for any students in need.

Based on a 2019 survey, The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention says students in grades nine through 12 made at least one suicide attempt in the past 12 months.

Wilton Public School District Superintendent Andrew Jordan said the district is one of the rural districts that offer mental health partnerships.

He said the school district is partnering with Nexus Path and Sanford Health to offer campus visits from mental health professionals.

“For people who can’t make it to Bismarck or not, we try to offer those services here at the school and we’ve been very fortunate enough to have some partnerships that rural schools don’t have,” said Jordan.

The survey also found female students attempted suicide almost twice as often as male students.