BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — As if the wet, heavy snow accumulations weren’t enough to deal with, now come high winds and falling temperatures that will go sub-zero.

Welcome to this winter storm’s second and third acts.

About 300 people are reported without power Thursday morning in scattered areas across North Dakota, around McClusky, Goodrich, Sterling and portions of Emmons County.

As the storm swirls around the eastern part of the state, it will come back and hit the west for another 3 to 7 inches, says KX Meteorologist Stone Schafer. The snow will also come with high winds, some gusting up to 50 miles per hour in some places.

I-94 near Gladstone in the west (NDDOT cam)

Right now, interstates and other state roads through North Dakota are clogged in many areas due to the blowing and drifting snow, making visibility pretty much impossible.

No travel is advised for most of North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

As things develop to and through the weekend, expect very cold temperatures as the daily highs will only reach single digits at best. The forecast points to several days where the highs will be below zero.

U.S. 83 near Coleharbor

Numerous businesses, organizations, government services and churches remain closed, many for a third day in a row.

In Mandan, city crews are focusing on secondary arterial roadways (school emergency routes/CAT Bus routes/more heavily traveled roads) and assisting emergency services as needed.

The city anticipates fully moving into residential plowing by 1:00 a.m., Thursday morning. Plans are subject to change depending on wind, additional snow fall, a change in conditions or equipment issues.

Mandan residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking, if possible, to allow for more efficient plowing operations.