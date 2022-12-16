BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — First, the snow was the main player in the current winter storm. Then, the wind took over and made its presence known Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Coming up: Bitterly cold temperatures.

I-94 near Sterling, December 16

The North Dakota Department of Transportation’s current road report indicates no travel is advised across the entire state. I-94 is closed border to border, while the portion of I-29 from Fargo south to the boarder is also closed. U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to a little past Underwood is also closed. Snow drifts are clogging roadways as high winds spread around the snow that has already fallen.

According to National Weather Service data, at least 19 inches of snow has been reported in Bismarck and Mandan through Friday morning.

Bismarck snow removal crews were pulled from the north side of Bismarck late Thursday night and early Friday morning due to visibility issues and moved into the remaining residential areas.

The city says equipment operators are still working 24 hours a day, concentrating on emergency routes, and will move into other major arterial streets again when possible.

In the video above, gusty winds, coupled with snow, made for a bleak view along Mandan’s Sunset Drive Thursday night, December 15. In the extreme bottom right, a large Husky checks out conditions before heading back inside after less than a minute.

In the western half of North Dakota, roughly 700 customers are still without power Friday, a result of the winter storm. Crews are fighting drifting and blowing snow, high winds and dropping temperatures as they work to restore power to affected locations.