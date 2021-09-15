Wings for All gives individuals with disabilities a chance to have a travel experience

An airport in the area is giving families of people with disabilities the opportunity to have a bit of a travel experience, without the added stress of a crowded airport.

The Minot International Airport is hosting Wings For All on Saturday.

Families are asked to be at the airport by 5 p.m. and the two boardings will be at 6 and 6:30.

There are no scheduled departures or arrivals, so participants will have a relaxed environment.

Families can bring a carry-on or a small luggage bag to enhance the experience.

Interim Airport Director Maria Romanick said the goal is to get people familiar and comfortable with all the steps leading up to a flight.

“The whole purpose of this program is to allow folks with disabilities, whether it’s a physical or a mental disability, that we want them to be able to experience the opportunity to go onto an aircraft,” said Romanick. “And that goes from screening through the boarding process, checking items, things like that.”

Families are asked to register by this Thursday so their background checks can be completed before the event.

Volunteers are also needed.