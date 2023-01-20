WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Car wrap designs by two Williston School District students have won the School Resource Officer Patrol Car Design contest and three patrol cars now feature the artwork.

Conner Isenhower and Easton Everson were among the students who submitted car wrap design in the contest at the start of the current school year in Williston. When the Williston Police Department went through all the submissions, Conner and Easton’s design took top honors. The wraps were created for the three cars and installed in December 2022.

In addition to bragging rights, Conner and Easton were presented with a certificate and a challenge coin on January 13 for their assistance in designing the three School Resource Officer patrol cars. Below is a gallery of images featuring the student-designed vehicles.