Winter driving safety reminders

It’s November, which means we could have inclement weather at any time, so we all need a reminder of how to drive in the snow and ice.

The National Weather Service, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the state Highway Patrol all met with news media on Wednesday to remind people about some safety tips, including preparing your vehicle for inclement weather, checking the forecast before you drive and making sure to give plenty of room to snowplows.

The plow drivers are not only getting the snow off the road but could be putting down salt or ice meting liquid at the same time.

Highway Patrol says do not go onto roads that are closed, which could cost you a ticket of $250. Additionally, they want motorists to slow down, sometimes even below the posted limits.

“We do oftentimes come across motorists who are traveling maybe the speed limit, but they need to back it off a little bit because it is just not safe to be driving 70 or 75, whatever that may be. You start losing traction on your vehicle, the roadway’s icy, your reactionary time and stopping distance is going to be impacted during the winter months,” said Maj. Tom Iverson.

Iverson also says don’t forget to pack your emergency kit and put it in your vehicle. Make sure the kit has jumper cables, a flashlight, blankets, food and a first aid kit.