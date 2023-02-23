A snowblower has just finished clearing the driveway during a winter snow storm as falling snow continues to swirl.

(KXNET) — Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.

Thursday, February 23

North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Fargo, Jamestown and Valley City will be closed today, Feb. 23, due to hazardous weather and travel conditions.

Center-Stanton schools will have a two-hour late start today due to weather and roads. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. No breakfast or morning meetings.

Friday, February 24

