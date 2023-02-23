(KXNET) — Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
Thursday, February 23
North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Fargo, Jamestown and Valley City will be closed today, Feb. 23, due to hazardous weather and travel conditions.
Center-Stanton schools will have a two-hour late start today due to weather and roads. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. No breakfast or morning meetings.
Friday, February 24
