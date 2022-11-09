(KXNET) — As the winter storm approaches, groups and organizations are re-arranging meeting schedules and event plans. It’s a small list now, but it will grow as we get closer to the blizzard.

You can also check school plans at the KX School Closings and Delays page.

Here is a starting list of what is changing over the next several days throughout our region:

Groups, Events

The Salvation Army of Bismarck Mandan will be closed on Thursday, November 10 due to the winter storm.

Canceled: Womens Connection, originally set for Thursday, November 10, at Bismarck Eagles.

In Good Spirits Charity Bartender event, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed.

University of Mary: Due to impending weather conditions in the Bismarck area, all in-person classes scheduled for Thursday, November 10, have been cancelled. Teaching faculty are asked to update their students on Canvas before 8 a.m., Thursday, November 10, as to expectations for Thursday, which may include scheduled sessions of synchronous videoconference instruction. Students have the responsibility to monitor Canvas carefully.

University of Mary offices will also be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 10. Employees are asked to check with their supervisor for additional instruction.

This cancellation is in effect for only the locations in Bismarck at this time. Students, faculty, and staff should continue to monitor 8000.umary.edu for additional updates.

Sitting Bull College, Fort Yates, is closed through Friday.

Bis-Man Transit: Due to the pending inclement weather, Bis-Man Transit is planning on delaying the start of operations of both CAT bus and paratransit service to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Fixed-route CAT and paratransit buses will tentatively begin operating at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 10. We will actively monitor weather conditions to determine if further service suspension is needed.

In addition, the CAT bus Blue route will be out of service for all hours of operation on Thursday, November 10.

Any additional service changes can be monitored through the Bis-Man Transit website, www.bismantransit.com, and social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). You can also access service changes by calling our administrative office at 701.258.6817, and choosing option number 5.