BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Simply put, there’s pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you’d probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.

I-94 near Dickinson, looking west (NDDOT cam)

With the exception of places in the northern part of the state, businesses and schools are closed, major roads are shutdown as well and the state is essentially telling residents to take it easy today.

Earlier Wednesday morning, no travel was advised across all of North Dakota, and Interstate 94 remained closed from Dickinson to Fargo.

By 10:00 a.m., I-94 was re-opened from Dickinson to Fargo.

The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area are closed today due to the ongoing winter storm warning and hazardous travel conditions.

Health and Human Services offices across North Dakota are closed today, including outreach offices.

Plowed snow rises as high in front of some homes as the actual snowfall itself. This is part of Sunset Drive in Mandan.

City street crews in the region have been working to keep emergency snow routes open as the snow comes down at an insistent pace. Depending on where you live, in-town streets are pretty good — but with so many places closed today. you’d have nowhere to go.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol closed I-94 eastbound and westbound from Dickinson to Fargo due to heavy snow, blowing and drifting snow, and areas of zero visibility. At this time, however, the interstate conditions had improved to the point that I-94 was re-opened to traffic across the state.

I-94 near Jamestown (NDDOT cam)

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

Is relief coming? Well, yes and no.

KX Meteorologist Stone Schafer says heavy snow accumulation is still a possibility today. However, that may change to just light snow for the rest of the week.

However, then we have to contend with low temperatures in the single digits and below zero.