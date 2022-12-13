Early into the second winter storm of the season. Sunset Drive, Mandan, Dec. 13, 2022.

(KXNET) — North Dakota’s latest winter storm came creeping in today, starting Monday night with some freezing rain in many areas, which was them covered with snow early Tuesday morning.

A number of Mandan drivers said the drive to work was slippery, but Mandan street crews have been using sand to provide better traction for vehicles in icy roads. Falling snow is now covering the roads, so caution is obviously advised since it is hard to spot ice patches.

I-94 near New Salem looking west. (NDDOT image)

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation statewide road report, major interstates and U.S. highways are reporting scattered ice with varying degrees of precipitation: snow, sleet, ice.

Travel speeds vary according to the conditions: Normal to reduced speeds of 35 to 55.

You can get the most current roads conditions at the North Dakota Department of Transportation. A graphic map of road conditions in the state is also available here.