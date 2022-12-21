(KXNET) — The winter weather is creating some closings, delays and postponements. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.

You can also check school plans at the KX School Closings and Delays page.

____________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, December 22

Stark County offices including the Stark County courthouse will be closed on December 22 to ensure the safety of our employees and keep the roadways clear for first responders and road crews continuing to do their work. Offices will reopen to the public on December 27 after the Christmas Holiday.

____________________________________________________________________________

Other Resources