With border restrictions set to ease, Visit Minot creates one-page resource for travelers

It’s been about 20 months since the Canadian border closed.



Restrictions will ease this coming Monday, but not entirely.

Canadian visitors must have proof of vaccination in order to cross the border into the U.S. To get back, they must have a negative COVID PCR test.



Visit Minot’s Executive Director, Stephanie Schoenrock, says visitors are welcome back with open arms, and to help with the regulations, they’ve created a one-page resource.



The goal is to ease the process for Canadians to once again visit the Peace Garden State.

“They [Canadians] bring an important component to our community,” Schoenrock said. “There’s been a long relationship with a lot of these people that have come down to Minot for years and so they’ve missed it, they want to see the new exhibit at the zoo, they haven’t been able to go to the North Dakota State Fair in two years. This is their town that a lot of them go to for a little get-aways.”

Visit Minot’s one-page resource also has all the information U.S. residents need if they’d like to travel to Canada.