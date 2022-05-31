Bond has been set for a woman arrested Sunday night accused of “walking around the Governor’s Residence on Capitol property” and resisting arrest.

Dakota Bee, 32, appeared in court via Zoom for two separate cases on Tuesday.

The first was for trespassing near the Governor’s Residence. According to a press release, Capitol Security saw Bee on cameras and asked Bismarck police to respond, who then asked her to leave the area. She left, but police say she returned around 10:10 p.m.

The gates of the residence were open for a vehicle to drive through, but she didn’t gain access to the residence or have contact with anyone on the property. The governor and first lady were home during this time.

Security called for assistance and the Bismarck Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded. Police say Bee resisted arrest and Metro Area Ambulance treated her for minor injuries.

The second case stems from a child neglect case the state says happened in April 2021.

Bee pleaded not guilty and her bond was set at $1,500 cash only.

Her next court appearance will be on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.