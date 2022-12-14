WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after deputies responded to the Buford area in southwest Williams County early this morning and found a 30-year-old deceased female.

According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, they are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob Long. Long is a white male and is about 5’10”, 175 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Long is to be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach or try and engage the suspect, immediately call 911. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Sheriff’s Office by texting the keyword NDWILLIAMS and your message/tip to 847411. Please include as much detail as possible. You may also send picture or video attachments.

The incident is currently under investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.