BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A jury deliberation has found Gracious Weah guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment causing permanent impairment after she injured a resident of Sheyenne Care Center in Barnes County during routine care.

During the trial, evidence was able to show that Weah, a certified nurse’s aide, performed an improper lift of a resident at the Sheyenne Care Center on September 23, resulting in severe injuries to the individual. The prosecution also provided evidence that Weah failed to report the harmful attempt to lift the resident, leaving them undiagnosed and untreated for over 12 hours.

Weah is currently being held in police custody until her sentencing on November 29. The case was both investigated and prosecuted by the ND Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Unit with assistance from the Valley City Police Department.