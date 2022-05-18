5/18/22, 5:33 p.m.

The man who police say opened fire in Plaza Azteca Restaurant has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the man was involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into trees after driving over stop sticks. He was found dead in his vehicle.

The woman injured in the shooting is listed in critical but stable condition. The infant is listed in stable condition.

5/18/22, 4:41 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman and her baby were injured after being shot at the Plaza Azteca Restaurant in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, a 24-year-old man, who was reportedly in a relationship with the woman, first confronted her inside the building with a handgun. Restaurant manager Antonio Magaña told WDAY that the man began shooting at the woman before she ran out, with the shooter continuing to fire at her.

Zibolski said the woman was holding her 8-month-old baby boy during the incident. He said the man continued to shoot at the woman and baby in the parking lot before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

According to Zibolski, the woman is in critical but stable condition at Sanford Hospital, two blocks from the scene. The baby sustained injuries to his left hand and left thigh but is said to be in stable condition.

The restaurant was full of patrons, but police say nobody else inside was hurt.

According to police, as of around 3:30 p.m., the suspect had been located in Clay County and was holed up inside his vehicle. Clay County Sheriff’s officers and the SWAT team are on the scene but are concerned the man could fire on officers. They will not disclose the location of the standoff for safety reasons.

The West Fargo School District sent an email to parents letting them know about a threat in the vicinity of Independence, Freedom, Liberty and Sheyenne schools. Children and staff in those schools were told to stay indoors. Dismissal at Freedom and Independence Elementary Schools occurred roughly 15 minutes later than usual.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.