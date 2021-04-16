Woman hits Grand Forks squad car, flees scene, crashes vehicle

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A driver is accused of striking an unoccupied police squad car in Grand Forks and leading officers on a chase before crashing her vehicle.

Police say the 35-year-old Buxton woman hit the squad car at the Ambassador Motel about 9 p.m. Thursday and fled the scene.

Officers began pursuing the driver, but terminated the chase because of its high speed.

Authorities say a short time later, the woman was involved in a rollover crash.

She was the only one in the vehicle and was taken to Altru hospital with unknown injuries.

