Woman injured in surprise encounter with moose in Montana

VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials say a woman was injured over the weekend when she was knocked to the ground in a surprise encounter with a moose.

The 66-year-old woman broke her wrist when the cow moose charged at her from a patch of willow trees and struck her as she was walking her dog in Virginia City on Friday.

The woman told a game warden that the moose was with a yearling calf. State officials say moose can be defensive and dangerous in surprise encounters.

They advise anyone charged by a moose to take cover behind a tree or other solid object.

