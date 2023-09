FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo woman was killed early Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while walking across 13th Avenue South in Bismarck.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 68-year-old woman was walking along the crosswalk at the intersection of 13th and 32nd Street South when she was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old Fargo man.

No other details are available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.