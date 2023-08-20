WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Williston early in the morning.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:38 a.m on Sunday, August 20, a Chevy Silverado traveling southbound on Williston’s 32nd Avenue West and Bison Drive struck the pedestrian — a 34-year-old woman from Williston. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Charges against the driver (a 27-year-old man) are currently pending. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.