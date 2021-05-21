Woman with rifle in car arrested in parking lot of Minot’s Jim Hill School

A Minot woman was arrested Thursday while parked in the Jim Hill Middle School parking lot with a rifle in her vehicle.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department, however, notes there was “no threat of harm to students at the school” in the incident.

About 11:30 a.m., May 20, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department assisted in response to a “suspicious activity” call.

A person reported seeing a woman load a rifle into a vehicle and quickly drive off from a residence in southeast Minot.

Ward County Sheriff’s deputies saw the vehicle in the parking lot of Jim Hill Middle School.

They approached the vehicle and saw the woman and a juvenile sitting inside. When they saw the rifle, they immediately seized the weapon.

Authorities learned the woman was at the school regarding a matter related to another juvenile.

However, deputies also discovered the woman had a prior felony conviction, preventing her from possessing a firearm.

She was arrested for possessing a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Deputies also discovered a small amount of marijuana and arrested her for possession marijuana as well.

The woman was taken to the Ward County Jail.

Again, authorities say there was no threat of harm to students at the school.