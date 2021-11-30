Women’s Action and Resource Center in Beulah in immediate need of donations

The Women’s Action and Resource Center is in need of donations to its food pantry.

The center assists women of domestic abuse and sexual assault and serves as the community food pantry. According to a Facebook post from Officer Jeff Gooss with the Beulah Police Department, who stopped by for a tour, their fridges are near empty.

“When one of the staff members showed me the freezers, I about fell over. The freezers were near empty. What you do see in them, was food that was literally purchased by them. The pictures that are included were taken on the morning of 11/29/2021. Being that I serve what I feel is the best community in North Dakota, I know the only way this is happening, is because our community isn’t aware,” Gooss said in the post.



Courtesy: Beulah Police Department

Now, he’s calling on the community to step up.

“On behalf of Beulah PD, I am asking that you share this message far and wide. On my off time I will personally pick up your donations. I do not care how small or large. I will pick it up,” the post went on.

Gooss said items of most importance are meats, like hamburger or beef, ham, pork, chicken, hot dogs, lunch meat and more.

An update in the post’s comments that said Dvorak Motors in Bismarck stepped up and donated over 200 pounds of beef, but more donations could always be used.

Courtesy: Beulah Police Department

You can reach Gooss personally at 701-891-8921 to donate, or you can drop off items at the police department located at 120 Central Ave S.