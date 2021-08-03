World Breastfeeding Week: Shining a light on normalizing breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week is shining a light on normalizing breastfeeding for mothers and their babies.

A North Dakota Maternal and Child Health Nutritionist says there are many benefits for both mom and baby.

It helps build up the baby’s immune system and it also lowers the risk for breast and ovarian cancer for mom.

In North Dakota, over 80 percent of moms choose to breastfeed after birth and about 60 percent are still breastfeeding at six months.

The nutritionist says you can also do your part for moms.

“Helping a mom feel supported when she is out in public and just looking at it as this is an opportunity where her child is being provided a meal, just providing that support and making a mom feel welcome to breastfeed wherever she is with her infant,” said Mikaela Schlosser.

The North Dakota Department of Health established the infant-friendly workplace program to help businesses establish a policy to allow women to have breaks in order to pump milk.