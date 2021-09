Minot police say they’re aware of an Xcel Energy scam making rounds in the city.

The caller claims the individual is delinquent on their payments and if they don’t pay in the next 30 minutes, their power will be shut off. The caller asks you to pay over the phone with a credit card.

Police say this is a scam and if you ever need to check the validity of a call, contact the police department or the Attorney General’s Office.

Earlier this month, the same scam was reported in Berthold.