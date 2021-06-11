YMCA Minot holding summer camps for adults

As a kid, not much beats summer camp. But what if you could do it as an adult and let out your inner child?

The YMCA of Minot is hosting three different summer activities for adults this summer.

They will have a women’s wellness weekend, and new this summer, is a men’s weekend and there is one for the entire family.

Camps will be held at Triangley Camp just 10 miles west of Garrison. Director of Program Services Tia Huber said along with getting to enjoy the beautiful scenery there are also many different activities for you to enjoy.

“Get those people who went to camp as a kid they get to come back they get to do horseback riding,” Huber said. “They get to go into the water, kayak, they can pretty much do everything at camp that the kids do.”

The adult camps are for those 21 years old and older. Adult beverages are allowed if you attend camp. For more information and registration on the camps visit YMCA Minot.