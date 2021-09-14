Young professionals of Bismarck, Mandan host Biz and Brews

Young professionals in Bismarck and Mandan are providing an opportunity for those who have an interest in starting their own business at the Biz and Brews event.

It’s an event for anyone interested in opening a small business.

Balancing Goat Coffee Co. launched in January of last year, prior to the start of the pandemic.

Founders Dawn Hager and Karen Schmidt shared with those in attendance Tuesday how the business started, why and the struggles that came with it.

“It’s many new things to learn and so many challenges along the way. If you take those challenges with heart and keep working through it, it’s amazing what happens on the other side,” Hager said.

To learn more about the Young Professionals Network, click here.