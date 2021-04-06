Your Health First: Air quality concerns after local wildfires

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With fires burning around the state over the last week, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to limit long, outdoor activities if you’re near one of the burning wildfires.

The Air Quality Division says every hour they update the particulate matter which tells them how much solid pollution is in the air.

The manager of Ambient Monitoring says there are various factors that play a role when it comes to quality air in the area.

This includes what’s burning, the wind direction and the amount of area burned. He says currently they are not seeing any widespread issues.

“It’s more of a local issue. These fires can get huge and then it’s more of a state or a county. When they’re a little bit smaller, less than a thousand acres they’re usually pretty local. A local impact,” explained Ryan Mills.

Mills says grass fires are easier to contain than forest fires because of the flat ground.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Burning Fines

Third stimulus checks: $1400 payments already being processed

KX Convo: Beth Hill

Mid Dakota Clinic

Air Quality

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

TRIP Presser

Soil Health

Armstrong Visits

Juneteenth Vote

Teacher Negotiations

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Larry's Hydro Lettuce: Fresh to your table all year long!

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnemInuteForecast 4/6

Tuesday's Forecast: A few rain showers possible but many remain dry

NDC APR 6

Legacy Baseball

Minot Girl's Soccer

Mandan Baseball

Minot Girl's Tennis

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News