Your Health First: Air quality concerns after local wildfires

With fires burning around the state over the last week, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to limit long, outdoor activities if you’re near one of the burning wildfires.

The Air Quality Division says every hour they update the particulate matter which tells them how much solid pollution is in the air.

The manager of Ambient Monitoring says there are various factors that play a role when it comes to quality air in the area.

This includes what’s burning, the wind direction and the amount of area burned. He says currently they are not seeing any widespread issues.

“It’s more of a local issue. These fires can get huge and then it’s more of a state or a county. When they’re a little bit smaller, less than a thousand acres they’re usually pretty local. A local impact,” explained Ryan Mills.

Mills says grass fires are easier to contain than forest fires because of the flat ground.