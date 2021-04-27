Coronavirus
Your Health First: Concerns rise as millions of Americans skip second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

In Tuesday’s Your Health First, according to the CDC, nearly five million Americans are skipping the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

Some say it’s out of fear of experiencing side effects. Others say they feel sufficiently protected.

We spoke with the state’s immunization program manager to find out how North Dakota compares.

Molly Howell says 3.9 percent of North Dakotans who got their first dose are 42 days past the time period for when they should’ve gotten the second one.

She adds she doesn’t know how efficient the vaccines are after just one dose because the clinical trials included both doses.

“We want people to receive both doses in the series just to ensure they have that optimal protection, which is even more important now when variants circulating in the United States and around the world,” Howell said.

Howell adds there’s no maximum time limit between doses where you have to start the series over.

The 21 and 28 day timeframes are the minimums.

