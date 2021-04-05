Your Health First: North Dakota women have a new telemedicine option for reproductive health care

North Dakota women now have a new option for reproductive health care. SimpleHealth is offering certain services without an in-person visit.

According to PowerToDecide.org, there are more than 45,000 women in need of publicly funded contraceptive services in the state. The pandemic has made telehealth a more trusted form of care, as it limits patients’ exposure to the virus, and allows for more privacy.

Using these types of services also cuts down on travel, and has become huge advantage to those living in rural states. Dr. Saya Nagori says it’s also about working with patients’ primary care providers and reserving in-person treatment for those who need it immediately.

“The amount of doctors are getting fewer. We’re eventually going to have a situation. We’re going to have more patients than we have doctors. Solutions like telemedicine can really help in those cases. Especially when you’re talking about care that is low risk,” said Dr. Saya Nagori, SimpleHealth VP of Medical Affairs.

Nagori says hundreds of people have already signed up since it’s launch last week. The minimum age to be prescribed birth control in the state of North Dakota is 18.

