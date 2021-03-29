Your Health First: Pros and cons of caffeine

Not only does caffeine help wake us up, but enough caffeine can also lead to lower rates of hearing loss.

According to a study by the American Journal of Medicine that surveyed 65,000 women over 18 years, women who consumed more than the amount of caffeine in one cup of coffee had lower rates of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.

Dr. Stephanie Nishek says to get these benefits, you’d need to consume the amount of caffeine found in about four cups of coffee.

Caffeine can come from other sources, such as soda, energy drinks and even chocolate.

But she also says too much caffeine can lead to cardiovascular issues. Dr. Nishek says withdrawing from caffeine, which is a stimulant, can lead to irritability.

When asked if caffeine is more beneficial or more harmful, she said, “I think that caffeine, in general, is always sort of one of those things that we are debating. Is it good for us? Is it not good for us? How much is good for us?”

