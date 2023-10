BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Office of the State Tax Commissioner is reminding a select group of residents that their income taxes are due in a week if they filed for an extension back in April.

Monday, October 16 is the deadline for 2022 federal and state taxes from taxpayers given a federal extension from the original April 15 tax deadline.

Those that received the extension can log into the state’s NDTAP system and submit their North Dakota taxes at tax.nd.gov.