A grant has been awarded to Youthworks from the Department of Justice for the Office of Victims of Crime.

The grant was for specialized therapeutic services for victims of trafficking.

North Dakota Youthworks is more than just a shelter with a warm bed for children and adolescents. The organization works with children who are victims of human and sex trafficking.

They provide a comforting place full of resources and answers for those in need.



“The trafficking clients have a type of trauma that is really complex and it starts in childhood. So we know that between 80 and 90 percent of women and men who experienced trafficking have experienced childhood sexual abuse,” said Amy Boyd, Youthworks Anti-Trafficking supervisor.

Alison Traynor was the first anti-trafficking therapist for youth and young adults in the state.

Boyd believes many young people in the state were not getting the therapy they needed after this sort of trauma.

She says nontraditional therapy is the best for these kids.

Traynor says her goal as a therapist is to be present with her clients without judging.

“Because I believe that they have done only what they need to do to survive,” said Traynor.

She says young people are seeking basic needs to survive, love, food and shelter.

Creating this position for young people in need is important to build themselves up and put the past behind them, said Traynor.

“Young people who have been through trauma may think, I’ am worthless’ or ‘I am damaged, this is what I’m made for, my only skill is sex,'” said Traynor.

“They take on an incredible amount of responsibility themselves, so they blame themselves for the circumstances they’re in and sort of give a pass to the person who has exploited them,” said Boyd.



Traynor says as a therapist she wants these beliefs that are sometimes implanted by their traffickers to be erased.

She says she uses programs such as “Ending The Game,” a coercion resiliency program that aims to empower victims to acquire skills to overcome their obstacles.

“We’re seeing primarily young females, however, young men are also victimized, I provide therapy services to a little over 20 young people, however, we know that over 100 victims are confirmed across North Dakota, ” said Traynor.

Traynor says seeing these numbers is why her job is needed in the state.

She’s currently the only anti-trafficking therapist in North Dakota.

Boyd hired Traynor and says she’d like to have 15 more people like her to help victims the way she has.