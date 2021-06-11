YWCA to hold fundraiser and reveal big announcement

A big announcement will be revealed Saturday, June 12. At High Third in downtown Minot the Young Women’s Christian Association will have a special announcement. People in attendance will be the first to hear the announcement before it is released to the public.

Development Director at the YWCA Alli Walsh said along with the release they will also be holding a fundraising event to raise money for all the services they provide to young women and their families.

“Our women’s shelter houses six to 10 women and families everyday,” Walsh said. “Which it like blows my mind to be honest because there is such a need for a shelter here.”

The event starts 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets can be bought ahead of time or at the door Saturday night.