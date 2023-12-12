NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Zebra Mussels originated from the icy lakes of Russia and Ukraine — but over time, they have quickly become an incredibly harmful and widespread invasive species across the world. And unfortunately, a new discovery in South Dakota suggests that they have made their way to the American Midwest.

A group of Zebra Mussels has been confirmed to be present in the lower end of South Dakota’s Lake Oahe, and the species was detected at both the East Shore and Cow Creek boat ramps after an investigation by SD Game, Fish, and Parks staff.

Cow Creek is located over 100 lake miles south of the border between North and South Dakota, but ND’s Game and Fish Department is already making plans to stop the spread of Zebra Mussels before they breach state lines. The department’s Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) Coordinator, Ben Holden, states that monitoring and preventing activities on Lake Oahe, as well as ANS education programs, will increase over time as a result of the discovery.

“It will likely take a little time before we see Zebra Mussels in the upper end of the reservoir,” Holden explains, “unless they are moved by another vector. In addition, we plan to work with our constituents over the next few months to discuss bait water regulations while the upper end of the lake is uncolonized, and cold water inhibits zebra mussel veliger production.”

Lake Oahe is still open for recreational activities, but visitors are advised to follow the ANS regulations for the state of North Dakota when on the water. More information about Zebra Mussels — and why they are so dangerous — can be found here.