Topics including COVID-19, Coal Creek and the Legacy Fund Addressed During Gubernatorial Debate

Governor Doug Burgum, Shelley Lenz, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Libertarian candidate DuWayne Hendrickson offered their views on a wide variety of topics during Wednesday evening’s live debate on Prairie Public Television.



Moderated by Prairie Public Television News Director Dave Thompson, some topics discussed included the Coronavirus pandemic, the Affordable Care Act, as well as the future of the Coal Creek Plant.

“I’m not a fan of windmills,” DuWayne Hendrickson (L) said. “We see so many reports about them. We believe it adds costs to our energy and we don’t believe it’s environmentally sound from the production until the end of their life. So, we have to look at positive things in the energy industry and I don’t believe putting these windmills all over our beautiful landscape is a positive thing for our state,” Hendrickson said.

“Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford is working 7 days a week with industry to save this plant,” Gov. Doug Burgum (R) said. “It’s critical not only for North Dakota and for the communities around Coal Creek, but it’s also critical for the nation for us to have resilient, base-load electricity. We can’t be running our nation on just renewables,” Burgum said.

“I do believe that the coal plant has other… in addition to producing electricities, there’s so much in coal that can be extracted and revenue generated or potentially, we invest in carbon capture there; but we also need to invest in capturing that flare,” Shelley Lenz (D) said.

The last day for early voting is November 2, followed by Election Day on November 3.