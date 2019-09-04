Live Now
‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ shirts designed by Minot woman for cancer fundraiser

The annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink T-shirts are for sale in and around Minot, with all proceeds going to help people undergoing cancer treatment improve their quality of life, through the Trinity Exercise Rehab Program at the Minot Family YMCA.

On the front, in the shape of lips, says “Kiss me I’m Tough Enough To Wear Pink” and on the left sleeve is the signature of Ashley Andrews Alderson, who was chosen as the 2007 Miss Rodeo America, on the shirt designed by Kim Whittemore, a local Minot resident.

Paul Kramer, a volunteer with the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo, had a sticker on a filing cabinet with the lips and asked Whittemore if she could do something with that design. She has created five other designs that will be used in future years.

“I wanted to do something different,” Whittemore said, “to set it apart from other years.”

This is the first in a series of T-shirts that will have the signatures of different North Dakota personalities on them.

The campaign is affiliated with the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo. Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the rodeo will be Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Since the campaign began with the rodeo in 2007, over $717,00 has been raised and more than 550 people have been helped.

