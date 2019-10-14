Town rallies together to get couple stuck in ditch for 16 hours out

ST. JOHN — Peggy Lynn Langan manages the St. John Facebook page for the city of St. John.

On Oct. 12, she received a message on Facebook that a couple was stuck in a ditch on the side of the road. Then she shared it on her personal Facebook page.

The message said:

“Hello there. I have a cousin in the ditch 4 miles south of the border on Highway 30. He and his wife have been there for over 15 hours. They are running low on fuel. Are there any sledders in your community who could run them some fuel?

( I rec’d this message on St John Page) Who can go help these people out)”

Within 10 minutes, the post already had 120 shares, said Langan.

The couple was stuck in their car in a ditch four miles south of the Canadian border for 16 hours before help was able to reach them.

Concerned citizens, the Saint John Fire Department and the sheriff all came to the couple’s rescue.

The Saint John FD pulled them and the car out. Everyone made it out OK and the couple was able to drive away unharmed.

Langan said she’s thankful to everyone on Facebook that shared her post or helped to get the couple out.

“Thanks to our little town of St. John for helping a couple out that had sat in a ditch over 15 hours,” said Langan, “Bless our community.”

