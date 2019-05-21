“Toy Story 4” final trailer released

The final trailer for “Toy Story 4” has been released, and it is already generating huge traffic to its YouTube home.

The latest — and possibly final — installment in the “Toy Story” movie series centers on a new toy created by Bonnie, the young girl who owns all the familiar toy characters in the movies.

Her new toy is Forky, essentially a plastic spork with pipe cleaner arms and self-sticking “googly eyes.”

“On the road of life, there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you,” read the notes on the trailer’s YouTube page.

The Disney/Pixar movie is scheduled for a June 21st release.

You can view the new trailer here.