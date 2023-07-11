In the 2023-24 school year, Minot North High School will add more sports.

The Sentinels will field 13 athletic teams in hopes of growing a successful tradition of sports at the school.

The newly named boys track and field coaches at Minot North are no strangers to the city.

Their names may be recognizable, as they are former teammates on the football team at Minot State.

Jordan Sanford previously coached track at Ramstad Middle School in Minot, while Krueger was a thrower on the MSU track and field team.

“We’re able to communicate very easily work together, like you said, teammates for years at Minot State in football, we’ve known each other, we are able to compare and contrast our ideas for the program and come up with what we both feel is the best plan moving forward,” Krueger said.

“I’m really stoked to be doing it with Coach Krueger as well. I know he’s going to bring a lot of experience and knowledge to the field side of things and I’m glad that we can team up through all of the first year and first time head coaching experiences and just to battle that together I think will just put power in numbers,” Sanford said.

As a first time head coach, Krueger was relived once he received word that he got the job, a feeling that he could hardly contain.

“When I first got that phone call, it was excitement, it was a jumping for joy type of experience to know that you fought and proved yourself in that interview process, where you’re able to say oh my goodness, I’m a head coach for a class a school,” Krueger said.

“It was an amazing surreal moment.”

With both coaches building this program from the ground up, their main priority is making sure their athletes come in with the right work ethic and mentality.

“It’s a different opportunity with it being a fresh new school and not just stepping into a program that’s been around for a while already. That’s something that’s really exciting about it because we really get to sculpt it from the start and make it what we want and really do this the right way,” Sanford said.