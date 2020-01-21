Tracy’s Sanctuary House Needs Your Help

BISMARCK — Entering its 15th year, Tracy’s Sanctuary House in Bismarck is a place for families to go when medical emergencies hit, but now due to a lack of funding, the doors here could be closing for good.

“We want to do this with hugs, kisses and tears. We don’t want people to perceive us needing money, it was never about money,” said Founder Bruce Zottnick.

But all the hugs, kisses and tears don’t pay the bills, and donations are down at Tracy’s Sanctuary House.

If you’re wondering what exactly the sanctuary house is, it’s a place where people from out of town can go when a loved one is in the hospital with a life-threatening issue.

Kelsey Zottnick helps those families on a day to day basis and told KX News people to come from all over, seeking shelter.

“We had a family from Vermont this year that their loved one was local, but they didn’t have a place to stay while their loved one was in the ICU, so it’s very important for all the families to have a community living space so they can gather and congregate together,” said Kelsey.

The home is decorated to create the warmth of your own home, without the coldness of some hotels. Bruce, a practicing minister, turned the garage of the home into a small chapel to allow family members to pray for their loved ones who are suffering.

“I wanted a place that people could come to get away from the noise, just sit down and go, ahhhhhh, and then you can start making plans. You can relax, you can cry, you can sit in the chapel and get the sense of sanctuary,” said Bruce.

But he and Kelsey told KX News it costs over $100,000 a year to operate the home, and they did not meet their $20,000 goal at last week’s winter white party, one of their largest fundraisers.

“We are a small non-profit, we are not backed by any government agency, and local hospitals, we really just run on donations,” said Kelsey.

And while donations were strong when the house first opened and the owners were able to stockpile some funds, time has eaten away many of those donations, meaning this sanctuary may be in trouble, sooner than later.

Click Here to Donate To Tracy’s Sanctuary House