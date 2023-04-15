Baby items can be expensive, from diapers, to bottles, to the bigger items like cribs, strollers and car seats.

But here is a way you can put some of your coins back in your pocket.

If you have an expired or damaged car seat, don’t throw it away.

You can take them to Target for its car seat trade-in event.

Your old car seat will be recycled and you will receive 20 percent off your next car seat, stroller, or any baby necessity purchases.

The coupon can be redeemed through May 13, 2023.

The event begins April 16th and will end April 29th.

Learn more at https://corporate.target.com/sustainability-esg/environment/waste-and-circular-economy/car-seat-trade-in?fbclid=IwAR1diGjU-rgR0RaXDIoWdf2_eigUhEW6CdgngR_sS7HyowN-NCsI2IGw5bs .