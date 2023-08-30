BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Traffic in downtown Bismarck may heavier than usual this week.

Starting at 6 A.M. Wednesday, 5th Street from Broadway Avenue to Thayer Avenue will be closed to traffic. The closure will be in place in order to repair a broken watermain.

No detour will be in place, but drivers are advised to seek alternate routes. Commuters can expect higher than normal congestion, especially during peak traffic hours.

Access to businesses will be maintained.

This closure will be in place through Friday.